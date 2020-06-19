3,884 Covid-19 patients cured in Delhi, recovery rate stand at 42.69%

So far, 321,302 tests have been conducted in Delhi, and according to the report, there were 8,726 investigations done in the Capital in 24 hours. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

A record 3,884 patients of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were cured in Delhi on Thursday, taking the number of people who have recovered in the national capital to 21,341 so far, according to the data released by the health department.

The recovery rate in the Capital is 42.69% now. According to the health department, Delhi now has 26,669 active cases of Covid-19.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded its highest single-day spike of 2,877 Covid-19 cases to take the tally to 49,979. There were 65 fatalities that pushed the death toll to 1,969.

Out of the 26,669 Covid-19 patients on Thursday, 5,448 are admitted in various hospitals in Delhi—140 are admitted to medical care centres, 1,155 in care centres and 8,480 are in isolation in their homes.

So far, 321,302 tests have been conducted in Delhi, and according to the report, there were 8,726 investigations done in the Capital in 24 hours.

The number of hotspots has increased to 243.

Delhi has seen a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the past few weeks. The national capital is now on the course to become the second city in the country after Mumbai with more than 50,000 Covid-19 cases.