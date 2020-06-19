Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / 3,884 Covid-19 patients cured in Delhi, recovery rate stand at 42.69%

3,884 Covid-19 patients cured in Delhi, recovery rate stand at 42.69%

The recovery rate in the Capital is 42.69% now. According to the health department, Delhi now has 26,669 active cases of Covid-19.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 08:32 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

So far, 321,302 tests have been conducted in Delhi, and according to the report, there were 8,726 investigations done in the Capital in 24 hours. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

A record 3,884 patients of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were cured in Delhi on Thursday, taking the number of people who have recovered in the national capital to 21,341 so far, according to the data released by the health department.

The recovery rate in the Capital is 42.69% now. According to the health department, Delhi now has 26,669 active cases of Covid-19.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded its highest single-day spike of 2,877 Covid-19 cases to take the tally to 49,979. There were 65 fatalities that pushed the death toll to 1,969.

Also read: Positivity rate rises nationwide, pointing to faster spread of Covid-19



Out of the 26,669 Covid-19 patients on Thursday, 5,448 are admitted in various hospitals in Delhi—140 are admitted to medical care centres, 1,155 in care centres and 8,480 are in isolation in their homes.



So far, 321,302 tests have been conducted in Delhi, and according to the report, there were 8,726 investigations done in the Capital in 24 hours.

The number of hotspots has increased to 243.

Also read: As bodies pile up, private firms transport dead for last rites

Delhi has seen a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the past few weeks. The national capital is now on the course to become the second city in the country after Mumbai with more than 50,000 Covid-19 cases.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

My family ensured I was never alone during the time I felt suicidal: Shami
Jun 19, 2020 08:32 IST
Oil prices inch up on faith in supply cuts, demand recovery
Jun 19, 2020 08:25 IST
12 more Covid-19 deaths in West Bengal, 435 new cases
Jun 19, 2020 08:25 IST
Royal Enfield’s modified Continental GT 650 is named ‘Kamala’
Jun 19, 2020 08:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.