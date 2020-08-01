Sections
Home / Delhi News / 37 police personnel suspended for dereliction of duty

37 police personnel suspended for dereliction of duty

Thirty-seven police personnel were suspended on Saturday for dereliction of duty after they had failed to turn up at the scheduled time to join the security arrangement duty for...

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 23:46 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Thirty-seven police personnel were suspended on Saturday for dereliction of duty after they had failed to turn up at the scheduled time to join the security arrangement duty for Eid-ul-Zuha in northwest district.

All 37 personnel were part of the reserve force of deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya and they were supposed to report at her office in Ashok Vihar at 5am. However, some reached after 5.30am while others came an hour late. Their unprofessional conduct angered DCP Arya, who suspended them all.

“The security arrangement for any religious festival is a sensitive duty and all police personnel are duly sensitised in advance. However, the 37 personnel took this casually and remained absent on an important event. The DCP suspended them and sent them to the district lines,” Delhi Police spokesperson Anil Mittal said.

Eid al-Zuha or Bakr-Eid is marked by sacrificing an animal, usually a sheep or a goat, to prove man’s devotion and love for Allah. After the sacrifice, the faithful distribute the offering to family members, friends, neighbours and the poor and the needy.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Leopard-like animal caught on CCTV cameras in Vaishali, forest dept officials on alert
Aug 01, 2020 23:49 IST
Building owner arrested as roof collapse kills 2
Aug 01, 2020 23:48 IST
Delhi police head constable dies of Covid
Aug 01, 2020 23:48 IST
Former JNU student Umar Khalid quizzed by cops over north-east Delhi riots
Aug 01, 2020 23:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.