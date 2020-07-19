Sections
38-year-old jailed on Thursday takes his life in Tihar jail

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 03:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A 38-year-old prisoner, who was arrested and jailed on Thursday for killing his 62-year-old mother-in-law and injuring her three relatives with an ice pick in south-west Delhi Mohan Garden, killed himself by hanging in Tihar Jail late Friday night, jail officials and police said.

“The prisoner was found hanging in a cell in jail number 4 by other inmates around midnight. He used a bedsheet to hang himself. No suicide note was recovered. He was jailed on Thursday in the murder case of his mother-in-law registered at the Mohan Garden police station. He was in the cell with six other inmates,” said Director General (Tihar prisons) Sandeep Goel.

Goel said that a magisterial enquiry (inquest proceeding under Section 174 CrPC) has been initiated by the metropolitan magistrate concerned in the prisoner’s death.

On Friday, the deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka district) Anto Alphonse had issued a press release regarding the man’s arrest.



The DCP mentioned that the man was enraged as he suspected that it was because of his mother-in-law that his wife and daughter were not ready to live with him in his house. His wife and daughter left him and started living at her mother’s home after the man was arrested in a case of rape in 2019, the DCP said.

