Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / ‘3rd wave of Covid-19 has passed its peak in Delhi,’ says health minister Satyendar Jain

‘3rd wave of Covid-19 has passed its peak in Delhi,’ says health minister Satyendar Jain

Satyendar Jain’s statement comes in the backdrop of the Capital being in the grip of an unprecedented wave of infections

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 12:15 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain reiterated the importance of wearing masks in preventing the spread of the disease. (ANI Twitter)

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that coronavirus (Covid-19) infection peak has passed in the national Capital and that there will be no reimposition of lockdown in Delhi. He also reiterated the importance of wearing masks in preventing the spread of the disease.

“There will be no reimposition of lockdown in Delhi. I don’t think it will be an effective step now, wearing of masks by everyone will be more beneficial,” Jain said, adding that the third wave of Covid-19 has passed its peak in Delhi.

Also Read: Steep decline in daily Covid-19 numbers; recovery rate above 93%

Jain’s statement comes in the backdrop of the Capital being in the grip of an unprecedented wave of infections. On Sunday, Union home minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting in which a decision to provide hundreds of more intensive care unit (ICU) beds for Covid-19 patients in Delhi was taken.



Testing for the disease will be doubled and doctors from central paramilitary forces will be flown in, it was decided. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi’s lieutenant governor and top officials from Niti Aayog, Indian Council of Medical Research and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) were also attended the meeting.

Also Read: Covid-19: Home secy to chair meeting to rework Delhi’s containment strategy today

In another attempt to bring the situation back under control, home secretary Ajay Bhalla will on Monday chair a meeting with union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan and the Delhi chief secretary to rework the containment strategy of Delhi.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded 3,235 fresh cases, the lowest since October 26 when 2,832 cases were seen, taking the infection tally to 4,85,405. The low daily infection tally may be attributed to fewer tests being conducted on Diwali.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘3rd wave of Covid-19 has passed its peak in Delhi,’ says health minister Satyendar Jain
Nov 16, 2020 12:15 IST
Shah, Nadda to attend ceremony as Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM
Nov 16, 2020 12:11 IST
India will miss the bus to economic development: Chinese media
Nov 16, 2020 11:29 IST
7 killed after vehicle falls in khud in Himachal, PM Modi expresses grief
Nov 16, 2020 11:48 IST

latest news

Europe needs its own sovereignty in defence, even with new US govt: Emmanuel Macron
Nov 16, 2020 12:36 IST
Trump campaign drops claim of illegal absentee ballots in lawsuit
Nov 16, 2020 12:33 IST
HP’s tourist destinations of Manali, Kufri get season’s first snowfall
Nov 16, 2020 12:33 IST
Nitish Kumar’s new Cabinet: Blend of young, old faces likely
Nov 16, 2020 12:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.