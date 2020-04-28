Covid-19 lockdown: 4 areas in Delhi may come out of red zone by May 3, three more by May 10

People come out during Covid-19 lockdown, at Sadar Bazaar in New Delhi, on Monday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

At least four areas in Delhi are likely to come out of the containment zone categorisation by May 3, when the nationwide lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus disease Covid-19 is scheduled to end.

These zones are Mayurdhwaj Apartment in IP Extension, Vardhman Apartment in Mayur Vihar, the sealed portion of lane number 4 in Krishnakunj Extension and four blocks of Dilshad Garden. While the first three come under the East Delhi revenue district, the fourth comes under the Shahdara revenue district.

According to the guidelines of Union health ministry, containment measures in the red zones can be “scaled down if no secondary laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 case is reported in the geographic quarantine zone for at least four weeks after the last confirmed test has been isolated and all his contacts have been followed up for 28 days”.

Health department officials said that the situation in all four zones is under control and the probability of further local transmission of the virus is close to none. The last case of Covid-19 was recorded here between April 1 and April 5.

Three more containment zones - Shahjahanabad society in Sector 11 of Dwarka, Deenpur and Ashok Nagar - are likely to become eligible for relaxations by May 10.

Delhi currently has 99 containment zones after the government on Monday added two more to the tally of 97 - Pillanji village in New Delhi district and affected areas - Nirankari Gali, Nakshtra Gali, Nala Boring Gali, Ravan Wali Gali, Jameela Masjid Baoli, dargah gurudwara wali Gali, Thane wali gali and Terminal Gali - in South district, near Mehrauli.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Monday crossed the 3,000-mark, with 190 fresh cases being reported in a day, according to the Delhi government authorities.

No fresh death was reported for second successive day on Monday.

The total number of cases have risen to 3,108, officials said, adding that 877 patients have recovered and active cases stand at 2,177.