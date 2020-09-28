4 days, 14,000 applications: Demand for HSRPs hots up

An official said there are around 3.2 million vehicles in Delhi — commercial and private — which are supposed to have high-security registration plates. (HT File Photo )

Around 14,000 vehicle owners in Delhi have applied for high-security registration plates (HSRP) and colour-coded stickers since Wednesday — when the Delhi government issued a public notice urging vehicle owners to fix their vehicles’ number plates and avoid being penalised, even though no deadline has been set so far.

“Between September 23 and 26, 13,966 vehicle owners have applied for HSRP and colour-coded stickers,” said a transport department official, who asked not to be identified.

The official said there are around 3.2 million vehicles in Delhi — commercial and private — which are supposed to have high-security registration plates.

These include around 1.1 million four-wheelers and 1.9 million two-wheelers, while the rest include auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws, buses, trucks, and others. The rule applies largely to vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, as vehicles registered after that date are mandatorily equipped with HSRPs and stickers, the official said.

In 2018, the Delhi government had made it mandatory for vehicles registered in the Capital to be equipped with HSRP. Since then, around 3.5 million vehicle owners in the city have updated their registration plates, the transport official said.

Delhi’s transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday wrote to the transport department, asking for provisions be made for vehicle owners who want to avail only stickers.

In the letter, Gahlot also asked the department to make provisions for vehicle owners who own vehicles of brands that may not have showrooms and dealerships in Delhi, and to do away with the requirement of uploading registration papers and other documents while booking a time slot with a dealer.

To get an HSRP and colour-coded stickers, one has to contact any of the 236 vehicle dealers authorised by the Delhi government. The list is available on the state transport department’s website. Or, one may book an appointment with the chosen dealer online.

Starting Monday, the website can be used to book slots for availing stickers too, said another government official.

Vehicles registered in other states will need to have their registration plate upgraded from authorised dealer in the respective state.

“It takes four or five days for the HSRP to be ready and delivered to the vehicle dealer. The customer will have to go to the dealer just once at the scheduled appointment date and time to get the HSRP affixed. The process does not take more than 30 minutes, subject to the existing circumstances,” said a spokesperson of Rosmerta Security Systems Private Limited, which manufactures HSRP and manages the website for booking time slots with dealers.

Addressing concerns that people would not get enough time to install the registration plates and colour-coded stickers, transport minister Gahlot said, “Adequate time will be given to people for compliance.”

Under the motor vehicles law, transport department officials and traffic officials can fine any vehicle between ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 for not having HSRP and colour-coded stickers.