Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / 5 associated with terror outfits held after shootout in east Delhi, say police

5 associated with terror outfits held after shootout in east Delhi, say police

Five men belonging to different terrorist organisations have been apprehended after a shootout in east Delhi on Monday, police said. The exchange of fire took place in the national...

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 10:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Five men belonging to different terrorist organisations have been apprehended after a shootout in east Delhi on Monday, police said. The exchange of fire took place in the national capital’s Shakarpur area around 7am.

Two of those held are from Punjab while three are from Kashmir, deputy commissioner of police of the special cell Pramod Kushwaha was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Weapons and other incriminating materials recovered, Kushwaha added.

The group was backed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence for narcoterrorism but the names of the terror organisations are yet to be confirmed, Kushwaha told ANI.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

5 associated with terror outfits held after shootout in east Delhi, say police
Dec 07, 2020 10:24 IST
Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit farmers protesting at Singhu border
Dec 07, 2020 10:21 IST
Farmers across nation break language barriers, join protest
Dec 07, 2020 07:32 IST
1 dead, hundreds take ill: What we know about Eluru mystery disease so far
Dec 07, 2020 08:42 IST

latest news

US on alert after link surfaces between Nevada govt website, ISI-linked company
Dec 07, 2020 10:31 IST
With 32,981 fresh Covid-19 cases, trend of fewer than 40,000 daily infections continues for 8th day
Dec 07, 2020 10:25 IST
‘Complaints are there in big project’: Bihar deputy CM on tap water promise
Dec 07, 2020 10:24 IST
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Dec 07, 2020
Dec 07, 2020 10:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.