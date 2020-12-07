5 associated with terror outfits held after shootout in east Delhi, say police

Five men belonging to different terrorist organisations have been apprehended after a shootout in east Delhi on Monday, police said. The exchange of fire took place in the national capital’s Shakarpur area around 7am.

Two of those held are from Punjab while three are from Kashmir, deputy commissioner of police of the special cell Pramod Kushwaha was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Weapons and other incriminating materials recovered, Kushwaha added.

The group was backed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence for narcoterrorism but the names of the terror organisations are yet to be confirmed, Kushwaha told ANI.