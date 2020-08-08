5 injured after LPG explosion in Delhi’s Tigri area

Eight fire tenders have been rushed to the site as fire broke out soon after the explosion. (ANI)

At least five people were injured in an LPG explosion at a jhuggi in JJ Camp locality of Tigri in the national capital, police said.

The incident occurred at 7 pm on Saturday. The injured have been shifted to hospital, senior police officers with staff are present at the spot for rescue and relief.

Meanwhile, eight fire tenders have been rushed to the site as fire broke out soon after the explosion.

More details are awaited.