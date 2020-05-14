5 lakh suggestions received, policy soon on easing lockdown curbs, says Delhi minister

Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain said on Thursday that the state government has got around five lakh suggestions from the public on Covid-19 and they will be formulating a policy soon.

“Chief Minister had sought suggestions from the public, we got around 5 lakh suggestions. A policy is being formulated and you will get to know about it in 2-3 days,” said Jain.

Whatever is open, will remain open keeping in mind social distancing, he said on the government’s plan for the next phase of nationwide lockdown.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Tuesday sought views from the people of Delhi on how to ease the curbs when the third phase of lockdown ends on May 17. He had stressed that opening up the city completely was not possible as this stage given the number of new Covid-19 cases every day.

News agency PTI reported, quoting a government official, that 4,76,000 WhatsApp messages, 10,700 emails, 39,000 calls apart from 22,700 responses on Change.Org have been received from people. Most people favouring resumption of economic activities, PTI further reported.

Kejriwal, who was addressing a press conference digitally on Tueaday, had said that his government is also engaging with experts and doctors to get a holistic view on services that could resume and those that would have to shut after May 17.

“I want to know from the people of Delhi whether or not relaxations should be offered. Lockdown can’t be lifted altogether. To what extent should we offer relaxations? In which areas? Should buses or the Metro be allowed to operate? Should autos and cabs be allowed? Should schools, markets, industrial areas be opened? We need your ideas on what all should remain under lockdown and what should be reopened,” Kejriwal said.

The appeal to citizens from the CM came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked all chief ministers to submit lockdown exit plans for their respective states by May 15.

During the Prime Minister’s video conference with all chief ministers on Monday, the Delhi CM had appealed to Modi to categorise only the containment zones, not all the 11 revenue districts of the city, as “red zones”.

Delhi had 78 containment zones as on Tuesday where relaxations such as opening of standalone shops and industries, movement of people in private vehicles, entry of self-employed persons such as electricians and plumbers is not allowed. These activities are allowed in the rest of the city - which has been otherwise categorised as a red zone by the Centre.

With 20 more deaths from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) reported on Wednesday, Delhi registered the highest single-day increase of Covid-19 fatalities for the second consecutive day. The death toll from the pandemic in the national capital stands at 106.

Delhi reported 13 Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 359 new cases of Covid-19, taking the city’s tally to just two short of 8,000.