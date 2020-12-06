Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / 50-year-old man found murdered in Delhi’s Sonia Vihar

50-year-old man found murdered in Delhi’s Sonia Vihar

The body of a 50-year-old man bearing multiple injuries to the head was found at his home in northeast Delhi’s Sonia Vihar area on Saturday morning, police said.

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 00:31 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, New Delhi

The deceased, identified as Birender Singh, used to stitch gunny bags and lived with his wife, police said. (File photo for representation)

The body of a 50-year-old man bearing multiple injuries to the head was found at his home in northeast Delhi’s Sonia Vihar area on Saturday morning, police said.

The deceased, identified as Birender Singh, used to stitch gunny bags and lived with his wife, they said.

A senior police officer said the victim’s wife had gone to a temple in the morning and on returning home, found the body.

There was no sign of a forceful entry, he said.



The spot was visited by crime and Forensic Science Laboratory team of Rohini, the officer added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered, and the case was being investigated by 10 different teams.

As per initial investigation, the role of an insider is suspected and personal enmity could be the motive behind the killing, he said.

The body has been shifted to a mortuary in Guru Teg Bahadur hospital and will be handed over to the family after autopsy, the DCP added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Maun vrat, food from langar: Key takeaways from farmers' protest
Dec 05, 2020 22:59 IST
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
Dec 05, 2020 21:25 IST
‘Sycophants are given importance’: Another TMC minister shows signs of disgruntlement
Dec 05, 2020 23:44 IST
China is using Tibet’s waters against India | Analysis
Dec 05, 2020 20:46 IST

latest news

Maratha quota case: Panel of 5 lawyers to plan strategy
Dec 06, 2020 01:03 IST
NEP aims to address growing developmental imperatives of country: Himachal CM
Dec 06, 2020 00:57 IST
Onion prices drop to ₹20-₹30 per kg at Vashi APMC
Dec 06, 2020 00:56 IST
Uttar Pradesh: BJP, SP win two seats each in MLC polls
Dec 06, 2020 00:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.