Sections
Home / Delhi News / 500-bedded COVID care centre opens at Delhi’s CWG village

500-bedded COVID care centre opens at Delhi’s CWG village

The centre is 1,700-feet long, 700-feet wide -- roughly the size of 20 football fields -- and have 200 enclosures with 50 beds each.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 19:34 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

Health workers during preparation work at CWG Village COVID centre, amid Unlock 2.0, near Akshardham in New Delhi. (PTI)

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday inaugurated a 500-bed COVID care centre at the Commonwealth Games village.

Doctors For You, a not-for-profit organisation, supported the Delhi government in setting up the facility which is attached to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital. “Inaugurated 500 bedded CWG Village Covid Care Center with CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia...My appreciation for DDMA & ‘Doctors For You’ (Volunteer group of Doctors NGO) for establishing this centre in record time of 6 days,” Baijal tweeted.

“It’s an excellent example of government-civil society collaboration. I am confident it will strengthen Delhi’s fight against Covid-19,” he said in another tweet. On Sunday, the LG had inaugurated 10,000-bed Sardar Patel COVID care centre, one of the “largest” such facilities in the world, at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas here.

The centre is 1,700-feet long, 700-feet wide -- roughly the size of 20 football fields -- and have 200 enclosures with 50 beds each. The administration has also been acquiring banquet halls to set up such COVID care centres to cater to cases that require institutional isolation.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chided for being drunk at work, factory worker kills colleague in Ludhiana
Jul 08, 2020 20:59 IST
Indian, Chinese militaries to carry out verification of disengagement process in eastern Ladakh
Jul 08, 2020 20:52 IST
Ryder Cup postponed until next year at Whistling Straits
Jul 08, 2020 20:51 IST
Legal tangle: BFUHS postpones 2nd PG admissions counselling
Jul 08, 2020 20:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.