503 isolation coaches in Delhi, 960 overall; Railways ramp up Covid-19 treatment infra

The units are among the 960 converted coaches deployed in five different states in an effort to augment medical care facilities for Covid-19 patients.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 13:57 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

The Railways has deployed 33 coaches in Delhi Cantonment, 30 at Adarsh Nagar, 21 at Safdarjung station, 13 each at Tughlaqabad and Shahdara, and 26 at Patel Nagar. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

The Railways has deployed 503 isolation coaches in Delhi at nine different stations days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah made the announcement as part of measures to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Wednesday.

The units are among the 960 converted coaches deployed in five different states in an effort to augment medical care facilities for Covid-19 patients.

While Delhi’s Anand Vihar railway station has got 267 such coaches deployed at its seven platforms, there 50 each in Shakur Basti and Sarai Rohilla.

The Railways has deployed 33 coaches in Delhi Cantonment, 30 at Adarsh Nagar, 21 at Safdarjung station, 13 each at Tughlaqabad and Shahdara, and 26 at Patel Nagar.



A total of 960 isolation coaches have been deployed so far -- 503 in Delhi, 372 in Uttar Pradesh, 60 in Telangana, 20 in Andhra Pradesh and five in Madhya Pradesh, the officials said.

