6,608 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi, positivity rate drops to 10.59%

The city on Friday reported 6,608 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), recording fewer than 7,000 cases in a day while conducting the regular 60,000 daily tests for the first time since early-November.

The positivity rate — the number of samples that return positive among total tested — also dropped on Friday to 10.59%, the lowest since November.

Experts see positivity rate as a crucial metric to assess an outbreak in a community and, when this number is coupled with an increase in new cases, it can determine how fast a contagious disease is spreading. The daily positivity rate had gone up to 15.3% on November 15, but has dropped regularly from that number in the days since.

On Thursday, 62,425 tests were conducted, of which almost 38% were done using the reverse-transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) method. The test is known to detect more positive cases than the alternate rapid antigen test, which is less sensitive.

“It appears that there are some good signs in the last 4-5 days. On November 15, the positivity rate was 15%. On November 17, this reduced to 13%. Today, it is 10.5%. In the last five days, the positivity rate reduced by five percentage points… It appears that the cases are reducing. We are keeping our fingers crossed...,” Kejriwal said at the 18th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Friday.

Dr Shobha Broor, former head of the department of microbiology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said she hoped the CM was right, but also urged caution.

“We need to watch the numbers for at least a week. Once this wave is over, I think we will see sustained but fewer cases...”

The number of deaths, however, remained high. On Friday, 118 deaths due to the viral infection were reported, the second-highest single-day toll in the city.

The most deaths reported in a day was on November 11, when 131 fatalities were recorded.

On Friday, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said most patients with Covid-19 in the city die 10 days after hospitalisation.

“There are some deaths that still happen within three days of hospital admission, however most deaths happen after 10 days. If you see the proportion of deaths, it has remained the same at about 1.57%. This is almost comparable to the national average of 1.48%,” Jain said during a press briefing.

The improvement in timely hospitalisation of Covid-19 patients was acknowledged by NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul in a press briefing this week.

“Initially, when the pandemic had started – till about June – nearly 60 to 70% of the deaths in hospitals happened within the first 72 hours. Half of these deaths happened within the first 24-hours of admission. In Delhi, there has been a dramatic change since. We are still monitoring the mortality as it shows the efficiency of the system – mobilising patients from home, ambulance service, access to beds, and efficiency of the treatment,” Dr Paul had said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government have roped in Batman, Superman, and Flash in their fight against Covid-19, with the health minister posting pictures of the superheroes in masks on Facebook. The caption on the photographs read, “Heroes wear masks. Put on your mask and save lives. #BeAHero.”

This comes as the Delhi government increased the fine for not wearing mask in public places from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000.