Sections
Home / Delhi News / 67 containment zones de-contained in Delhi so far

67 containment zones de-contained in Delhi so far

Out of a total 309 containment zones, the government has de-contained 67 zones. West Delhi and South West Delhi had the highest number of containment zones with 39 each. West Delhi now has 24 containment zones while South West Delhi has 34.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 21:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi has seen a surge of Covid-19 cases in the past few weeks that have taken its tally close to 40,000 including more than 1,200 casualties. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The total number of containment zones in the national capital to control the spread of Covid-19 now stands at 242, the Delhi government said Sunday, according to ANI.

Out of a total 309 containment zones, the government has de-contained 67 zones. West Delhi and South West Delhi had the highest number of containment zones with 39 each. West Delhi now has 24 containment zones while South West Delhi has 34.

It has also scaled down measures in 22 other containment zones.

Delhi has seen a surge of Covid-19 cases in the past few weeks that have taken its tally close to 40,000 including more than 1,200 casualties.



On Sunday, Union home minister Amit Shah announced a slew of measures to contain the pandemic after a meeting with Union Health minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and officials of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Shah announced a slew of measures to tackle the pandemic including conducting a comprehensive door-to-door health survey in all containment zones, doubling the tests in next two days followed by three-fold increase within a weeks’ time, earmarking 500 railway coaches with 8,000 beds and asking private hospitals to earmark 60% of beds for Covid-19 affected patients at lesser rates as well as formation of two committees to look into hospitals related issues.

Earlier in the week, the Delhi government had estimated that by the end of July, the city would need 5.5 lakh beds to treat Covid-19 patients.

Delhi is the third-worst Covid-19 affected state after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Man held under NDPS commits suicide in prison
Jun 14, 2020 21:58 IST
Nine deaths and 320 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in Pune
Jun 14, 2020 21:50 IST
Rare variety hog badgers found for first time in Tripura
Jun 14, 2020 21:48 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 count jumps to 41,182, capital sees highest spike of 2,224 new cases
Jun 14, 2020 22:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.