73 ‘low-performing’ Delhi govt schools to be adopted by mentors

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has identified 73 ‘low-performing’ government schools across Delhi on the basis of their performance in CBSE Class 10 exams this year. The schools will now be adopted by the directorate officials who will monitor their academic performance throughout the year.

In a circular issued on Friday, DoE’s inspection cell said, “On the basis of result analysis of Class 10 CBSE result, for the session 2019-20, the low performing government schools have been identified for adoption. All the concerned officers of the directorate are requested to adopt the allotted school for monitoring the academic performance during the session 2020-21.”

While a majority of these schools have overall pass percentages in Class 10 between 50% and 60%, some have also recorded pass percentage as low as 21%, 34% and 38%.

The officials will carry out inspections in their allotted school at least once in a fortnight. They will help schools identify low performing subjects and students and chalk out a plan to improve their performance in the current academic session. “The mentors are expected to visit the respective schools at least once in a fortnight and submit an inspection report in the inspection branch within three days and a copy of the same to be given to the head of schools for the action taken report,” the circular added.

The inspection performa carries parameters like — steps taken to improve attendance/ involvement of students in online classes / regular classes; whether the action plan for improvement of low performing students is prepared and followed; and if the schools have requisite online study material for students. At a time when schools are have been forced shut in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, learning have become digital with classes shifting online.

An official at the Delhi government’s education department said that the idea behind the adoption is to prepare an action plan for these schools. “Despite Delhi government schools performing better than last year in CBSE class 10 exams, the performance of some schools are still not up to the mark. The mentors will now monitor the academic performance of these schools and help them improve,” the official said.

The performance of government schools in Delhi improved by around 11 percentage points, from 71.6% in 2019 to 82.61% this year, in CBSE class 10 exams. Of 1,005 schools from which students took the class 10 exams, 147 achieved 100% results.