Home / Delhi News / 77 top athletes get Delhi govt’s scholarship

77 top athletes get Delhi govt’s scholarship

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 23:41 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday felicitated 77 athletes who won Delhi government scholarships under its Mission Excellence scheme.

The scheme aims to provide financial assistance to top performing sportspersons of Delhi for their training and coaching.

Kejriwal said, “This scheme is not just for the people of Delhi, but for the entire country. Because when these sports people win laurels globally, not just Delhi but the whole nation will feel proud and celebrate them… Our dream is that India should win more medals than China in international games. We have made several plans, including building a Delhi Sports University, to fulfil this dream.”

The 77 sportspersons collectively received ₹4.39 crore. A total of 708 candidates had applied for the scholarship, said the government in a statement.

“There are talented players in every village and every locality, but they do not get the support of any government. The Delhi government will provide that ray of hope for such players and nurture them,” said Kejriwal at the felicitation event, accompanied by deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia said, “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, sporting events have suffered a lot which has impacted the players severely. However, that it is imperative to move forward in the world of sports, and adapt to the circumstances. Delhi Sports University is a step forward in that direction. We also need your suggestions. Tell us what you need from us, and we will do our best to deliver that.”

