Sections
Home / Delhi News / 8.5 lakh saplings planted in Delhi, hope to achieve target by March next year: Gopal Rai

8.5 lakh saplings planted in Delhi, hope to achieve target by March next year: Gopal Rai

The minister lauded officials of forest and horticulture departments and hoped the government will be able to achieve the target of planting 31 lakh saplings by March 31 next year.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 19:13 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

The minister said the Delhi government will get a third-party audit conducted to ascertain the survival rate of the plants. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday said around 8.5 lakh saplings have been planted across the national capital under this year’s plantation drive.

The minister lauded officials of forest and horticulture departments and hoped the government will be able to achieve the target of planting 31 lakh saplings by March 31 next year.

“Even in the times of pandemic, officials of horticulture and forest departments, DDA, MCD, PWD, and other agencies have worked with such conviction to save the environment. In the last 15 days, 8.5 lakh saplings have been planted in Delhi,” Rai said.

“Our target is to plant 31 lakh saplings till March 31... I am sure we will be able to achieve our target,” he said.



The minister said the Delhi government will get a third-party audit conducted to ascertain the survival rate of the plants.

“During our audit and analysis to be conducted at the final stage of this plantation drive, best employees from each district will be honoured with the title of ‘Paryavaran Mitra’,” he said.

The objective of the drive is to increase the national capital’s green cover from 325 square kilometres at present to 350 sq km by 2021.

Various departments of the Delhi government will plant nearly 18,000 saplings.

The Delhi Development Authority will plant around 9 lakh saplings, while MCDs and NDMC will plant around 2.5 lakh saplings.

As many as 29.37 lakh saplings were planted in Delhi in 2019 against the target of 24.18 lakh.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

8.5 lakh saplings planted in Delhi, hope to achieve target by March next year: Gopal Rai
Jul 26, 2020 19:13 IST
Serbia seeks more warplanes amid Balkan tensions
Jul 26, 2020 19:11 IST
Kerala smuggling accused funded terror activities, says NIA report
Jul 26, 2020 19:11 IST
Ahead of Congress protest tomorrow, Rajasthan Guv reviews security at Raj Bhawan
Jul 26, 2020 19:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.