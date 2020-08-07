Sections
Home / Delhi News / 8.64 lakh people registered with Delhi govt’s ‘Rozgar Bazaar’ job portal: Gopal Rai

8.64 lakh people registered with Delhi govt’s ‘Rozgar Bazaar’ job portal: Gopal Rai

Addressing a press conference, Gopal Rai said there were currently nine lakh vacancies available on the portal, where 6,271 companies, including Flipkart, Amazon and HDFC Bank have made registrations.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 15:15 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

The minister said around 22 lakh vacancies had been posted by employers at the job portal so far, out of which 3.5 lakh were cancelled by the department during scrutiny due to doubling or other reasons. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Delhi Employment Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday that 8.64 lakh job aspirants have registered with the government’s ‘Rozgar Bazaar’ job portal which has set up a “new model of employment” in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference, Rai said there were currently nine lakh vacancies available on the portal, where 6,271 companies, including Flipkart, Amazon and HDFC Bank have made registrations.

The minister said around 22 lakh vacancies had been posted by employers at the job portal so far, out of which 3.5 lakh were cancelled by the department during scrutiny due to doubling or other reasons.

“So far, around 10 lakh vacancies have been closed by companies after they initiated or completed the process of hiring candidates,” he said. “The Delhi government’s job portal has set up a new model of employment in Delhi.” Rai, who is also the labour minister, said the AAP dispensation would soon launch a poster campaign to inform more job aspirants about ‘Rozgar Bazaar’. He underlined that the government was providing a common platform where job seekers and employers could meet their requirements.



The minister said there was no charge for this service and appealed to job aspirants to not pay money to those who promised to get them registered at the portal and jobs.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched the job portal on July 27 and appealed to the traders, industrialists and people to join hands to revive Delhi’s economy.

Kejriwal had highlighted that many people had lost their jobs and businesses were affected due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

What we know about the explosion in Beirut
Aug 07, 2020 16:55 IST
Sambhavna Seth says she is sad for Anupama Pathak
Aug 07, 2020 16:54 IST
Naagin 5 teaser: Dheeraj, Mohit fight for Hina Khan’s love. Watch
Aug 07, 2020 16:53 IST
To boost religious tourism, Uttarakhand to develop ‘Ramayana Circuit’
Aug 07, 2020 16:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.