Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / 8 nurses at a private hospital in Delhi test positive for Covid-19

8 nurses at a private hospital in Delhi test positive for Covid-19

“Around eight nurses of our hospital had tested positive a few days ago. Three of them are kept in an isolation facility at our hospital only and the rest are asymptomatic. So, as per guidelines they have been told to be home-quarantined,” said Dr R N Kalra, owner of the hospital.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 09:00 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

The employee of Kalra Hospital had died of Covid-19 on May 24 at the Safdarjung Hospital. (PTI file photo. Representative image)

Eight nurses have tested positive for Covid-19 at a private hospital here, over a week after a nursing staff member of the facility died of the infection, officials said on Tuesday.

The employee of Kalra Hospital had died of Covid-19 on May 24 at the Safdarjung Hospital.

“Around eight nurses of our hospital had tested positive a few days ago. Three of them are kept in an isolation facility at our hospital only and the rest are asymptomatic. So, as per guidelines they have been told to be home-quarantined,” said Dr R N Kalra, owner of the hospital.

The 112-bed private facility is located in Kirti Nagar in west Delhi.



“We also have a unit in Dwarka with 50 beds. We have reserved 34 beds there for Covid patients,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Janhvi Kapoor remembers Sridevi on late actor’s wedding anniversary, Sushmita shares glimpse of her acting comeback
Jun 03, 2020 10:25 IST
Coronavirus now less fatal, 90% patients have mild symptoms: AIIMS Director
Jun 03, 2020 10:24 IST
First Lady Melania Trump asks people to stay inside their homes
Jun 03, 2020 10:21 IST
Ram Kapoor’s posts about his dog Popeye are both hilarious and adorable
Jun 03, 2020 10:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.