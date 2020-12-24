Delhi govt tells HC: Reservation of Covid beds being reduced to 60% from 80% in 33 pvt hospitals

The Delhi government has informed the Delhi high court on Thursday that it has decided to reduce the reservation of ICU beds in 33 private hospitals of Covid-19 patients from 80% to 60%, thereby increasing the number of ICU beds for non-Covid-19 patients. However, the number of ICU beds for Covid-19 patients in Delhi government hospitals will continue to remain the same.

The information was given to the court as part of a plea by the Association of Healthcare Providers challenging the September 12 order of the Delhi government to reserve 80% ICU beds in 33 private hospitals for Covid-19 patients.

In a meeting conducted on December 23 for the formulation of recommendations regarding the de-escalation of Covid-19 dedicated beds, it was found that there was a significant decline in the number of Covid-19 cases admitted in the hospital from 6,023 on December 7 to 2,866 on December 23, registering a fall of 52.4%.

The minutes of the meeting stated that the Covid-19 bed occupancy on December 23 is 2,866 (total Covid-19 beds are 18,779), and Covid-19 ICU bed occupancy is 1,319 (total Covid-19 ICU beds are 5,100).

“So it was decided that a de-escalation plan may be executed for ensuring the adequate provision of non-Covid-19 medical and tertiary care services in larger public interest as advised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, (MoHFW), government of India,” the minutes stated.

The expert committee of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) unanimously agreed that in the backdrop of the current declining trend of occupancy among all categories of beds (Oxygenated, ICU, Ventilator Covid-19 beds), the de-escalation may be carried out in a graded manner, both in Delhi government hospitals and private sector hospitals.

The committee decided not to recommend any change in the status of the number of Covid-19 beds for the central government hospitals.

It also said that since Lok Nayak Hospital and Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital are the prominent hospitals in government sector catering to the medical need of a major portion of the population, including children from all parts of Delhi, in terms of emergency medical/other medical/tertiary care, it was agreed that the number of Covid-19 beds shall be de-escalated to 1,000 from the existing 2,010 in Lok Nayak Hospital.

Similarly, in the GTB Hospital, the number was reduced to 500 from the existing 1,500.

The committee also recommended that since private sector hospitals are important stakeholders for the provision of medical and tertiary care services, the reservation of Covid-19 beds in private hospitals should be de-escalated to 45%.

“This will result in making 55% beds in private sector hospitals available for NON Covid-19 patients. It will increase the NON Covid-19 beds in private sector from existing 6760 to 8696(approx), an increase of more than 1930 beds. Covid-19 beds in private sector shall decrease from existing 9051 to 7115 (approx),” the minutes said.

“….the committee was cognizant of the fact that the critical care for non-Covid-19 patient is also very important specially in the upcoming winter season. At present the occupancy of Covid-19 ICU beds is 1,319 out of total Covid-19 5,100 beds (approx 26%). Also the committee was aware of the evolving situation of the new strain of Covid-19 virus found in UK and need of critical care in Covid-19 pandemic,” it added.

Taking into account the current Covid-19 scenario, committee members categorically decided that the de-escalation plan shall be reversible and the non-Covid-19 beds thus provisioned via this arrangement shall be converted to Covid-19 beds in case of any such need across the state.

“The committee will re-visit the recommendations after 10 days to assess the impact/outcome and will strategise accordingly for on Covid-19 & non-Covid-19 medical services new recommendations, if required in light of the emerging situation,” it said.