Home / Delhi News / 80-year-old woman found dead in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar

80-year-old woman found dead in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 00:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

An 80-year-old woman was found dead at her south Delhi house in Malviya Nagar area (Representative image)

An 80-year-old woman was found dead at her south Delhi house in Malviya Nagar area on Sunday. Police said the woman’s 55-year-old son was admitted to a hospital a week ago, leaving her alone.

Officials said the woman was a patient of acute diabetes. Her second son lived separately and has been bedridden for the past two-three months, police said. Senior officers said the woman is suspected to have died of natural causes. Autopsy details are awaited.

According to the police, they were alerted about a foul smell coming from the house on Sunday.

“A team reached the house on the second floor of a building and found that the door was locked from inside. Our officers broke open the door and found the body of the woman lying on a sofa. She was identified as an 80-year-old woman who lived with her son,” said a police officer.



