A thrifty idea: Will flea market shopping change post lockdown?

Flea markets like Kamla Nagar and Sarojini Nagar, are always buzzing with people looking for best steals at throwaway prices, even on week days. Shopping at markets, where social distancing seems to be impossible, will never be the same again for any of us. From cheap clothing to affordable accessories, the trend of street style shopping in these markets, will be changed drastically post lockdown.

Badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, market associations have been chalking out strategies to reopen after the lockdown while maintaining safety.

Naresh Chawla, a member of Kamla Nagar Market association, says, “As retailers, we have to make sure that our market and the shops are well sanitized. Sanitization is the top priority for us, especially in a market like Kamla Nagar. We are planning on appointing guards as well to avoid the rush in the market and maintain some discipline. Businesses will not start before July, because it will take time for customers to get to the streets for shopping. Even after that, we do not know if there will be a demand or not. We have plans on strictly maintaining social distancing in Kamla Nagar market, but the picture will be clear once we reopen and people start coming to the markets.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Rajesh Chopra, member of the Sarojini Nagar market association, has planned on keeping masks at every shop and to give to those customers, who won’t be wearing a mask.

“As of now, we have planned to make different entry and exits to the market. No shopkeeper will be allowed to sell products without a mask and gloves. We are working out on maintaining a distance between customers inside the shops. Hopefully, it will all be sorted once we reopen,” says Chopra.

Emphasising on the need to bring back normalcy in the market, Chawla, says, “The biggest challenge any market will face will be the fear in the minds of people. The fear factor will hold back people from visiting markets. It will take at least 1-2 months to even bring back 50 percent normalcy. But then we have to open markets at some point in time.”

Another hub for shoppers, Lajpat Nagar is also all set to reopen after the lockdown while taking all the precautions to maintain social distancing.

Atul Batla, member of Lajpar Nagar Market association, says, “We will be following the government’s order to maintain social distancing once the lockdown is lifted. The markets will reopen keeping in mind all the guidelines. All precautions will be taken from the part of the shopkeepers. We will inform the customers also about the directives that we will be following and ask them to follow the same in order to maintain social distancing.

Wherein, shoppers on the other hand feel that they are not ready to step into crowded lanes even after the lockdown is lifted.

Sonakshi Madan, a DU student, says,“Mostly after college, I used to hang out at Kamla Nagar with my friends for some street shopping as everything is pretty cheap there. Visiting street markets again will take a long time now. I don’t even know if I am ready at all to step out of the house.”

Another shopper and a resident of Karol Bagh, Harjeet Kaur feels that shifting to online options as will be safer.She says, “I am scared to even step out on the road. I don’t know, how long it will take for me to get back to street shopping. There are hundreds of people that visit one single shop, touch the products and there is always going to be a fear of getting the virus. Online shopping is the best bet. Though, it cannot be compared to the fun at street markets but then we cannot risk our lives by visiting crowded spaces.”

