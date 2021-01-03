AAP accuses BJP of graft in waste segregation

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday again accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led municipal corporations in Delhi (MCD) of corruption and irregularities worth “crores” in the process of waste segregation involved in work related to road construction.

The BJP, however, was quick to dismiss the allegations as “baseless”.

“The BJP-led MCDs has indulged in corruption in the waste segregation process. They pay Rs 1,450 in excess for every tonne to private contractors for segregation of waste concerning work related to road construction. When tenders were floated, the work was evaluated at Rs 1,800 per tonne. However, the MCDs are paying the private contractors Rs 3,250 per tonne. They did not follow any due process in arriving at this figure. It has been flagged in an audit report,” said the AAP’s in charge of municipal affairs Durgesh Pathak.

He added, “The scam is worth crores. The matter should be thoroughly investigated. The BJP leaders clearly have a role in this corruption. Action must be taken against them. If they claim that they are yet to see the audit report, I shall send it to them.”

The BJP’s Delhi unit spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “Mr Pathak has a habit of flaunting the possession of irrelevant papers. His allegations, as usual, are baseless. Waste segregation with regard to road construction works were taken over by government companies long ago. In the last many years, none of the MCDs have made any payment for segregation of waste related to road construction works.”

Earlier, the AAP had accused the MCDs of Rs 2500 crore scam. The Delhi government has also ordered an inquiry into the allegations. The Delhi BJP has denied the allegations.