Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / AAP attacks Punjab CM over minister’s ‘remarks’

AAP attacks Punjab CM over minister’s ‘remarks’

Addressing a press conference, AAP national spokesperson and its Punjab unit’s co-incharge Raghav Chadha alleged that Punjab minister of food and civil supplies Bharat Bhushan Ashu told the media that the state had opened its doors for farmers from neighbouring regions to sell their produce.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 05:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

However, in an interview to news agency ANI, Capt Singh labelled as “false” reports that Punjab has implemented the farm laws. (HT Photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday demanded that Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh resign for allegedly implementing the three controversial farm laws in the state despite the protesting against it.

Addressing a press conference, AAP national spokesperson and its Punjab unit’s co-incharge Raghav Chadha alleged that Punjab minister of food and civil supplies Bharat Bhushan Ashu told the media that the state had opened its doors for farmers from neighbouring regions to sell their produce.

“In a press conference, the Punjab minister clearly said the three farm laws have been implemented in the state. He also mentioned how all produce is being bought and sold as per the new laws. There cannot be a bigger fraud, a bigger betrayal than this,” Chadha said.

However, in an interview to news agency ANI, Capt Singh labelled as “false” reports that Punjab has implemented the farm laws. “The minister’s statement had been mischievously twisted by one newspaper, which others picked up without verifying the facts,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE: Joe Biden brands US Capitol violence ‘insurrection’
by hindustantimes.com
Farmers to march on highway ring around Delhi in tractors to press their demands
by HT Correspondent
3rd Test live: Rain stops play after Siraj removes Warner early
by hindustantimes.com
One person shot inside US Capitol after Trump supporters storm building
by Yashwant Raj

latest news

AAP attacks Punjab CM over minister’s ‘remarks’
by HT Correspondent
Juventus win 3-1 at Milan to end Rossoneri’s unbeaten run
by Associated Press
Whatsapp policy update indicates data of users to be shared with Facebook
by HT Correspondent
Doval, French prez adviser to hold strategic talks today
by Shishir Gupta
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.