Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / AAP leader Raghav Chadha alleges Delhi Jal Board office vandalised by BJP workers

AAP leader Raghav Chadha alleges Delhi Jal Board office vandalised by BJP workers

“BJP goons have attacked the @DelhiJalBoard headquarters. My entire office has been vandalized. Staff has been threatened,” Chadha tweeted.

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 15:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“I will address an Important Press Conference at 4pm at @AamAadmiParty Headquarters on this violent attack by BJP and the real reason behind it,” Chadha added. (ANI file photo)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Thursday claimed that the office of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) was vandalised by workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Chadha is the Chairman of DJB.

The AAP leader also said that he will address a press conference at 4 pm about the incident.

“BJP goons have attacked the @DelhiJalBoard headquarters. My entire office has been vandalized. Staff has been threatened,” Chadha tweeted.

“I will address an Important Press Conference at 4pm at @AamAadmiParty Headquarters on this violent attack by BJP and the real reason behind it,” he further said in another related tweet.



 

A number of AAP leaders criticised the incident and found a chance to attack the BJP.

What kind of goondaism is this int he national capital? First they house arrested CM @ArvindKejriwal. Then they attacked Dy CM @msisodia’s family. And now this deadly attack on the office of @raghav_chadha. @AmitShah is not able to forget the defeat in the election and is resorting to all this,” said AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

The AAP meanwhile accused Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta of orchestrating the attack.

“AAP MLA and @DelhiJalBoard Vice Chairman @raghav_chadha’s office vandalized by BJP workers. The mob was led by Delhi BJP Chief @adeshguptabjp,” the party tweeted.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 vaccine to be given to 51 lakh people in first phase in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
by Sweta Goswami
West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Congress to ally with Left parties
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
AAP leader Raghav Chadha alleges Delhi Jal Board office vandalised by BJP workers
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
China targets Jack Ma’s Alibaba Group, orders probe for ‘monopolistic practices’
by Sutirtho Patranobis

latest news

Merry Christmas 2020: Wishes, quotes, images and greetings
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Jahnavi Gupta
No postal ballot pilot planned for non-Gulf NRIs: Election Commission
by Deeksha Bhardwaj
HT Codeathon: After a two-month marathon run, coding olympiad concludes
by HT Correspondent
GIBS proud to announce its ranking as 29th Best B-School in India by IIRF and AA rating awarded by Careers360
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.