AAP MLA Atishi tests positive for Covid-19

AAP MLA Atishi tests positive for Covid-19

AAP MLA and national spokesperson Atishi has tested positive for Covid-19, her party colleagues said on Wednesday.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 16:23 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, New Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to wish her speedy recovery.

“Atishi ji has played an important role in the fight against corona. I hope that she will get healthy soon and again get involved in serving the people,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

According to sources, Atishi was tested on Tuesday for Covid-19 and her report came positive today.



She is presently under home quarantine, the sources said.

“Get well soon Atishi, recover soon from Corona,” AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj tweeted.

Atishi represents Kalkaji assembly constituency.

