AAP says party leader Raghav Chadha detained ahead of planned protest outside Shah’s residence

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday said that its leader Raghav Chadha was detained ahead of a planned protest against alleged misappropriation of funds by New Delhi Municipal Council...

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 11:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

AAP leader and Vice Chairman of Delhi Jal Board Raghav Chadha. (ANI file photo)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday said that its leader Raghav Chadha was detained ahead of a planned protest against alleged misappropriation of funds by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) outside the residence of Union home minister Amit Shah. Chadha, who is also the Vice Chairman of Delhi Jal Board (DHB) has been detained at the Rajendra Nagar police station, the party added.

AAP also said that apart form Chadha, Sanjeev Jha, Rituraj Govind and Kuldeep have also been detained at police stations located in their respective constituencies.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had rejected Chadha’s request to hold a demonstration outside Shah’s residence in view of the prevailing coronavirus (Covid-19) situation. “...Any type of gathering is not allowed outside the residence of Hon’ble home minister of India. Your request has been considered but rejected. You are requested to co-operate with the Delhi Police,” the Delhi police had said.

by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
