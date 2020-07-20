‘Matter of pride’: Uttar Pradesh following Delhi’s home isolation model, says AAP

Sections
Updated: Jul 20, 2020 23:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Chief minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal during a video press conference in New Delhi.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday lauded the decision of the Uttar Pradesh government to allow home isolation for asymptomatic Covid-19 patients and said expressed happiness that the ‘Delhi model’ is now being followed by other states.

Reacting to the news from UP, Kejriwal tweeted: “I am glad that all governments are recognising the importance of home isolation. For Delhi, home isolation along with aggressive testing has been the most important strategies.”

Later, senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said it is “a matter of pride” that the Delhi model of CM Kejriwal is being followed by other states to combat Covid-19. He also said the UP government should increase its testing facilities.

Also read: Daily new Covid-19 cases drop in Delhi, CM Kejriwal says ‘don’t be complacent’



“When the AAP government brought out the home isolation rules, the BJP government at the Centre opposed our idea and said that every patient should be admitted to a Covid centre. But today, BJP-ruled states are also following the same home isolation rules,” Singh said in a press conference on Monday.



“Around 1.3 lakh people have recovered in Delhi and 80% of them recovered in home isolation. The Kejriwal government arranged oximeters for all patients of home isolation, along with regular telephonic counselling and proper quarantine centres for patients. It is a matter of joy for all of us that more than 130,000 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Delhi. Delhi has an 84% recovery rate and the positivity rate has decreased to 9-10%,” he said.

