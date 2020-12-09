Access to Delhi CM house still partially blocked, Centre doesn’t want Kejriwal to support farmers’ protest: Raghav Chadha

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday said the Central government kept chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal virtually under house arrest because it did not want the ongoing farmers’ protest against the three farm laws to be strengthened by the AAP chief’s support.

Addressing a press conference, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said even on Wednesday, the chief minister’s residence was not completely opened.

“While one gate was opened on Tuesday evening, the main entrance that everyone uses to enter the CM’s residence to meet him was shut even today [Wednesday]. Access to that entrance has been blocked as 4-5 members of the BJP are camping outside the CM’s residence, with active assistance from Delhi Police. The CM’s right to free movement, which is a fundamental right, has been curtailed,” he said.

When contacted, the police denied keeping Kejriwal under house arrest and said they cordoned off a small portion in front of the CM’s residence for security reasons as mayors and councillors of the three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled corporations continued their sit-in protest for the third consecutive day over alleged unpaid dues to the municipal corporations of Delhi (MCDs). On Wednesday, they were joined by more BJP leaders, including MPs Gautam Gambhir and Manoj Tiwari.

But, Chadha said Kejriwal has been kept under house arrest because he supports the farmers’ agitation and has denied the Centre’s proposal of converting nine stadiums into temporary jails to detain the protestors.

“This is purely an act of revenge because Kejriwal supported the farmers and arranged toilets, water, warm clothes and food for them. For this act of lending his voice and his might in support of the farmers, for being a ‘sewadar’, why would the ‘chowkidaar’ have any problems at all?” Chadha said.

He said the protest by BJP leaders is “just an excuse”.

“They are doing this so that the revolution brought forth by the farmers doesn’t get stronger by the participation of Kejriwal. I challenge the BJP and the Delhi Police; even if you send 400 members of your party, even if you deploy not one, but 400 Delhi Police companies, you cannot stop Kejriwal from being a part of the farmers’ movement, you cannot stop him from supporting them. Kejriwal and every member of the AAP will continue to support the farmers, our annadaata, till our last breath,” Chadha said.