Active Covid-19 cases down to 20,000, lowest in two months

With fewer cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) being reported over the last 10 days in the city, the number of active cases (those still infected) has reduced to just over 20,000.

According to the government’s health bulletin on Wednesday, there were 20,546 active cases in Delhi, which is the lowest in almost two months.

Of the 72,079 tests conducted, 32,976 (45.7%) were done using the RT-PCR method — the gold standard for coronavirus diagnosis. Experts have warned that if the RT-PCR tests slacken, it could catch the Capital off guard if the outbreak begins resurging.

There were 6,460 containment zones in the capital, according to the government bulletin.

The city reported 2,463 new cases and 50 deaths due to the viral infection. So far, Covid-19 has affected over 599,000 people and killed 9,813 in Delhi.

With fewer active cases, the pressure on the city hospitals has gone down. “It is heartening to see that Delhi is emerging victorious in the battle against the virus. First time Delhi has witnessed more than 13000 vacant covid beds in hospitals. Now the effect of the pandemic is on the decline,” said Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a tweet.

Meanwhile, 5,417 people are still admitted to hospitals across the city, as per Wednesday’s health bulletin. Before the number of cases surged in November, the total number of beds earmarked for the treatment of Covid-19 was just over 15,000. This number was quickly ramped up in Delhi government’s hospitals as well as private hospitals when the city started reporting a shortage, especially of the intensive care unit beds.

As on Wednesday, there were 18,852 total beds earmarked for the treatment of Covid-19, of which 5,076 are intensive care unit beds with or without ventilators, according to the Delhi Corona app.

“First time ever more than 2500 ICU beds are vacant for covid patients. Please observe all precautions to beat covid,” Jain said in another tweet.

The positivity rate—the proportion of samples that test positive—is also showing a decline. According to Wednesday’s bulletin, it was 3.42%, marking a week of the positivity rate staying below 5%. Experts believe that the spread of the infection is under control when a positivity rate of 5% or less is maintained for two weeks.

“It is a very positive sign; however the government must continue to conduct as many tests as possible. It is a good thing that the number of RT-PCR tests is also being increased. This will instil confidence in people that the infection levels are actually low. No one can say for certain if there ill be another surge—for one, it is linked to the behaviour of the community which is not easy to predict and, if we talk about herd immunity, a surge in cases has been seen even in countries like Spain where it seemed like most of the population had been exposed to the infection,” said Dr Lalit Kant, former head of the department of epidemiology and infectious diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research.