Sections
Home / Delhi News / Adesh Kumar Gupta appointed Delhi BJP chief, takes over from Manoj Tiwari

Adesh Kumar Gupta appointed Delhi BJP chief, takes over from Manoj Tiwari

The Delhi BJP got its new president in Adesh Kumar Gupta on Tuesday. He will take over from actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari.Other than Delhi, the BJP effected change in leadership in Chhattisgarh...

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 15:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Adesh Kumar Gupta with Union health minister Harsh Vardhan. (Photo: @adeshguptabjp)

The Delhi BJP got its new president in Adesh Kumar Gupta on Tuesday. He will take over from actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari.

Other than Delhi, the BJP effected change in leadership in Chhattisgarh and Manipur party units too.

Vishnu Deo Sai and S Tikendra Singh were named as state party presidents of Chhattisgarh and Manipur, respectively.

The country is presently in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, with all political action limited to virtual announcements, meetings.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hoshiarpur Covid warriors honoured
Jun 02, 2020 15:50 IST
WWE Raw results: Did Rey Mysterio announce retirement?
Jun 02, 2020 15:50 IST
Chhattisgarh govt revises order in which forest dept was made nodal agency for implementing FRA
Jun 02, 2020 15:45 IST
Covid-19 reaches Delhi LG Anil Baijal’s office, 13 test positive
Jun 02, 2020 15:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.