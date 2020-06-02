Adesh Kumar Gupta appointed Delhi BJP chief, takes over from Manoj Tiwari

The Delhi BJP got its new president in Adesh Kumar Gupta on Tuesday. He will take over from actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari.

Other than Delhi, the BJP effected change in leadership in Chhattisgarh and Manipur party units too.

Vishnu Deo Sai and S Tikendra Singh were named as state party presidents of Chhattisgarh and Manipur, respectively.

The country is presently in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, with all political action limited to virtual announcements, meetings.