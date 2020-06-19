Admin to hand out certificates to those who test negative for antigen tests

People testing negative in rapid antigen detection tests in Delhi will now be issued a certificate from respective district administrations, senior government officials said on Friday.

Delhi chief secretary Vijay Dev on Friday issued directions asking all 11 district magistrates to start handing out such certificates to everyone who tests negative.

The chief secretary also reiterated ICMR guidelines and asked the district administrations to get RT-PCR tests mandatorily conducted on all symptomatic persons who test negative in the antigen detection tests.

Prodded about the rationale behind the move to issue certificates, senior government officials did not have a clear answer. But some of them said that the move will help them track and trace those who test negative in the first antigen test for follow-up tests, if needed, in the coming weeks.

“The Union ministry of home affair (MHA) has asked the Delhi government to issue certificates to those who test negative in the antigen tests. It was recommended by the expert committee, led by Dr VK Paul of the NITI Aayog. We are following the order in totality,” said a senior government official.

Another official in the health department of the government said that the certificate is also meant to create awareness that the antigen detection test is not a fully confirmatory test, like the RT-PCR tests, which is considered gold standard in Covid-19 testing programme. “The certificate will also help us verify our records, when our teams continue with the house-to-house survey to identify symptomatic people and those who have come in close contact with a Covid positive person,” the official said.

A copy of the certificate, signed by the respective medical officer at the centre as seen by HT, reads: “This is to certify that Mr/Ms….. has not tested positive in the rapid diagnostic test for Covid-19. If you are symptomatic then you must continue to isolate yourself and get an RT-PCR test done as this test does not rule out Covid-19 infection.”

As many as 193 centres across Delhi started antigen testing from Thursday. On the first day, of the 7,040 people who took it, 456 tested positive. Rapid antigen detection tests are quicker (maximum 30 minutes compared to 2-5 hours) and are non-confirmatory tests. This means that those who test positive through rapid antigen detection tests are considered “truly positive” for Covid and do not have to undertake an RT-PCR test. But, those who test negative can be tested through the RT-PCR test for re-confirmation.

ANTIGEN TESTING CENTRES FACE STAFF CRUNCH

On Friday, most of testing centres demanded more medical staff be deployed as the number of people showing up at some of these centres were far more than what they could handle. To keep a tab on the problems faced in every district, the government has devised a mechanism for every district magistrate to register their feedback daily with regard to the antigen testing centre, documents seen by HT stated.

The feedback shared by the north district stated: “Only one technician was available, who gets exhausted in 2-3 hours in PPE kits. In two places, the sampling had to be stopped because the technicians fainted and could not carry on.”

The Southwest district said that their medical staff and other workers were finding it difficult to work in extreme temperatures, particularly in the containment zones. “There is a shortage of manpower such as doctors, lab technicians/lab assistants, data entry operators and other supporting staff. There was also a delayed availability of CATS ambulances,” it said.

The south district said there is a “dire need of staff” proportionate to the centres that should be provided. “As many as 32 facilities have been created for rapid antigen testing. However, we have only 17 lab technicians and assistants working as on date. As per norms, 2 lab assistants/technicians and 1 CDEO with one medical officer is required for optimal functionality. We would require 7 medical officers, 20 CDEOs and 50 lab assistants/technicians,” the south district said.