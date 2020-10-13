Admissions pick up on Day 2 in DU, over 6700 manage to complete process

Undergraduate admissions picked up pace across Delhi University (DU) colleges on Tuesday, with around 7,640 applications being approved and 6,790 students managing to complete all required formalities. The university has switched to a completely online admission process this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the data provided by the university, as many as 49,712 students had applied for the 70,000 undergraduate seats across 61 colleges (excluding St Stephen’s and Jesus and Mary) by 8pm on Tuesday. Of them, 7,640 applications were approved by the colleges. Of these, at least 6,790 students completed the admission process by paying their fees.

The admission process went slow on the first day on Monday, the first day of admissions for the new session, when only 920 students managed to complete formalities under the first cut-off list. The admission process under the first cut-off will conclude by 5pm on Wednesday, with the second cut-off set to be released on or before October 19.

Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College, which has announced a 100% cut-off for three subjects — Political Science, Psychology, and Economics this year — had received over 300 applications for all courses on offer by Tuesday evening. College principal Suman Sharma said, “We are still in the process of approving these applications. We got the maximum applications for Political Science (Hons) followed by BSc in Mathematics.”

When asked if the three subjects having 100% cut-offs are likely to be available in the second list, she said, “We are expecting to have seats in all the three courses in the second list. We never wanted to fill the seats with 100% scorers only.”

At Hindu College, more than 321 students had paid their fees and completed the admission process till Tuesday evening. In Ramjas, as many as 300 applications had been approved by the college by 7pm on Tuesday, with the maximum students applying for Political Science (Hons) and BSc in Statistics. College principal Manoj Khanna said, “We have 75 seats in Political Science and as of now 100 applications have been approved by the college. It seems the course won’t be available in the second list.”

In Hansraj College, 103 admissions were done in Science courses, 225 in Commerce and Humanities, collectively, by Tuesday evening. In Rajdhani College, 230 admissions were approved by 6pm, with the maximum of them being for BSc (Hons) in Mathematics.

Meanwhile, several colleges said that problems of slow Internet connectivity and an elaborate online screening process – which involves checking the mark sheets and other documents, including caste certificates – continued to eat up into a lot of their time on the second day of admissions as well.

An official of a North Campus college, on condition of anonymity, said, “The entire process is taking a lot of time since we have to cite reasons for any application that we reject. Students with cut-offs much lesser than ours have been applying and we have to reject them. To open the form, extract the email id, and then write a response takes a minute at least. Classes are also going on, so the staff is busy with that as well. Hence, the entire process has slowed down.”

Miranda House acting principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda said, “Though nodal officers have been burdened with a lot of work, the least we can do for students scoring 95-96% is tell them why they are not getting admission. Earlier, they used to come to college and a lot of physical counselling went into it. Parents and students need some sort of response if their applications are not cleared.”

Till Tuesday evening, the college had approved around 340 applications, out of which 142 students had paid the fees. Officials said the college is likely to close admissions for BA (Honours) in Political Science for the second cut-off list.