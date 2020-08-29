After hot and humid week, skies open up, cause snarls

After a hot and humid week, overcast skies gave way to a downpour across the national capital on Friday. The spell of rain that lasted almost three hours resulted in several arterial roads being waterlogged, causing snarls at many places.

The Delhi traffic police said severe congestion was reported from Ashram intersection, Delhi-Noida-Direct Flyway (DND), Noida Link Road, Vikas Marg, India Gate roundabout, and Connaught Place Outer Circle, among others.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an ‘Orange’ alert on Friday morning for Delhi-NCR warning of ‘light to moderate’ rain and thundershowers.

An ‘Orange’ alert is issued when rainfall that could cause minor traffic disruptions, increase the chance of vehicular accidents and water accumulation in low-lying areas is expected.

The Safdarjung observatory, considered a representative of Delhi’s weather, recorded 23.2mm of rain in the ‘moderate’ category. Delhi Ridge weather station recorded 44mm rain while Palam and Lodhi Road stations got 35.8 mm and 23.6 mm rainfall, respectively. Aya Nagar station, however, recorded only ‘traces’ of rainfall.

“Delhi received moderate rainfall, as the monsoon trough is passing over the city. Over the next two days, ‘light’ to ‘very light’ rain may occur, as the trough will be moving southwards. On September 1 and 2, another spell of moderate rain is expected in Delhi, as the trough is expected to move towards the north by then,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, said.

He added that there was a forecast of light rain over the past week, but the monsoon trough had moved towards the Himalayan foothills because of which there was no rain in Delhi. On August 20 and 21, Delhi had received ‘heavy’ to ‘very heavy’ rainfall.

Delhi Police additional public relations officer Anil Mittal said congestion was observed at 10 major stretches because of waterlogging, including Ring Road (under IP flyover), Outer Ring Road (near Savitri Cinema) , Kali Bari Marg, Barakhamba Road, Mall Road, MB Road (Vayusenabad), MB Road (near Pipal Chowk), Ring Road (near Majnu ka Tila), Rohtak Road (Anand Parbat) and New Mall Road (from Mukundpur to Azadpur Chowk).

Residential areas such as GK-II, Greenpark and Saket saw massive waterlogging with vehicles struggling to wade through knee-deep water on several stretches. Residents dialed the local municipal offices to pump out the water.

Sanjay Rana, president, GK-II Welfare Association, said there was literally a river flowing outside Savitri Cinema while it was raining. “This is the scenario every time there’s good rainfall.The sewerage system is too old and overflows even with little rain. The sewer lines had to be re-laid, but the process has not started so far. Residents were stuck for hours and couldn’t get their vehicles out, as the water receded only after evening,” said Rana.

Malvika Gupta, a resident of Saket -D block, also said that there was almost knee-deep water in their colony lanes. “It happens every monsoon. It is such a nightmare for residents,” said Gupta.

Commuters were stuck on the road for hours as traffic crawled on waterlogged roads.

Aarti Arora, a commuter, said it took her more than one and a half hours to reach Ashram Chowk from DND Flyway. “There was a long queue of vehicles on the DND and they were moving at a snail’s pace. It was the same situation at Ashram Chowk, too, as most of the stretches were waterlogged during the day,” said Arora, a marketing professional.

Also, the rain coupled with Haryana releasing extra water into the Hathinikund barrage led to a surge in level of river Yamuna.

By 4pm Friday, the water level in the Yamuna at Delhi’s Old Railway Bridge was at 204.41 metres, close to the warning level of 204.50 metres. This was after 13,871 cusecs of water was released into the barrage from Haryana.

Officials of the Delhi government’s irrigation and flood control (I&FC) department said the level of the river is below the warning mark at present and may go up only if a higher volume of water is released from Haryana or if there’s more rainfall in Delhi.

A senior I&FC official said water is released into the barrage every four hours. On a regular basis, only 350 cusecs of water is released. “During the monsoon, because of higher volume of water in the barrage coupled with rainfall in the hilly regions, more water is released, which leads to a surge in the Yamuna. It takes about 36 to 72 hours for the released water to reach Delhi. We are continuously monitoring the water levels,” the official said, without wishing to be named.