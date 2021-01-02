Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / After Magenta Line, Delhi Metro’s Pink Line to go driverless by mid-2021

After Magenta Line, Delhi Metro’s Pink Line to go driverless by mid-2021

On December 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off the country’s first ever fully-automated driverless train service on the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 19:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Delhi Metro had resumed services with curtailed operation on the Yellow Line from September 7 after being closed for over five months. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday said that after starting driverless services on the 37 km long Magenta Line (Janakpuri West–Botanical Garden), another major corridor of the Delhi Metro, the 59-km long Pink Line (Majlis Park–Shiv Vihar) will also have driverless operations by the middle of 2021.

 

On December 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off the country’s first ever fully-automated driverless train service on the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro.

With the commencement of these new-generation trains, the DMRC has entered the elite league of “seven per cent of world’s Metro networks” which can operate services without drivers, according to DMRC.



This was the first major event of Delhi Metro in 2020 which saw an unprecedented lockdown in the earlier months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Delhi Metro had resumed services with curtailed operation on the Yellow Line from September 7 after being closed for over five months. Its currently operational network spans about 390 km with 285 stations across 11 corridors (including Noida-Greater Noida line).

Delhi Metro had begun its commercial operation on December 25, 2002, a day after the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had inaugurated DMRC’s first stretch, spanning 8.2 km from Shahdara to Tis Hazari, with just six stations.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Expert panel gives nod to Covaxin for restricted emergency use
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
In a first, India successfully isolates new UK Covid-19 variant: ICMR
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Nothing can deter Indian Armed Forces, says CDS General Bipin Rawat
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Karnataka govt gives nod to shops, businesses to function 24x7
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar

latest news

Indian expat in UAE bags Guinness World Record with giant greeting card
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Kerala: 37 UK returnees test positive for Covid-19
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
DDA’s new housing scheme launched; 1,354 flats, costliest worth Rs 2.14 crore
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Covaxin’s efficacy, price: All you need to know
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.