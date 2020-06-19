Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / After Mumbai, Delhi set to become second city with 50K plus Covid-19 cases

After Mumbai, Delhi set to become second city with 50K plus Covid-19 cases

Delhi has been buffeted by a surge of Covid-19 cases in the past few weeks. The national capital is now on course to become the second city in the country after Mumbai with more than 50,000 Covid-19 cases.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 00:32 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A family member looks towards the body of a relative who died due to coronavirus while waiting for their cremation at Nigambodh Ghat crematorium, in New Delhi. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

Delhi recorded its highest single-day spike of 2,877 Covid-19 cases to the tally close to 50,000, the Delhi health department said.

The total number of cases in the national capital now stands at 49,979.

There were 65 casualties on Thursday that pushed the death toll to 1,969.

A total of 3,884 people were declared cured on Thursday, taking the total recoveries to 21,341. Delhi now has 26,669 active cases of Covid-19.



Delhi has been buffeted by a surge of Covid-19 cases in the past few weeks. The national capital is now on course to become the second city in the country after Mumbai with more than 50,000 Covid-19 cases.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who is being treated in a hospital for Covid-19, showed some improvement on Thursday but his fever has not yet subsided, senior officials said.

The 55-year-old minister is getting oxygen support on and off as per requirement, PTI reported

Jain had tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, a day after he was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) after running high fever and suffering sudden drop in oxygen levels.

Sources in Delhi government on Wednesday said contact tracing of people who interacted with him in the last couple of days has started, and they will be quarantined as per the advice of doctors.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday fixed rates of Covid-19 RT-PCR test in Delhi at Rs 2,400 per test inclusive of GST with immediate effect.

On Wednesday, a high-level committee formed on Sunday after Union home minister Amit Shah’s meeting with Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi chief minister Arvinf Kejriwal and Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal to look into testing rates in Delhi had decided to fix the price at Rs 2,400 and forwarded the suggestions to the Delhi government.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Law student from Mumbai writes to HC chief justice seeking clarity over exams
Jun 19, 2020 01:04 IST
Maharashtra CM reiterates stand over scrapping final-year exams
Jun 19, 2020 01:00 IST
Women farmers come together to make 30,000 masks
Jun 19, 2020 00:59 IST
Fitness from home: Students and teachers of govt schools asked to practice asanas to mark International Yoga Day
Jun 19, 2020 00:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.