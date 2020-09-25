Sections
AIIMS Delhi's 65th Foundation day: Minister urges students to strengthen healthcare system

AIIMS Delhi’s 65th Foundation day: Minister urges students to strengthen healthcare system

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 17:27 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, marked its 65th Foundation Day on Friday. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT photo)

Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan participated in the 65th foundation day celebrations of All India institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Friday.

This was the day when AIIMS had started the first batch of its Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) classes.

The premier healthcare institution and medical college has devised new ways of teaching because of the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

Dr Harsh Vardhan urged the students to “aggressively” and “meticulously” brainstorm ideas that would help strengthen the medical services and in positioning the country among top scientific nations.



“I appreciate that in the last six months AIIMS has taken a huge responsibility in providing care to patients suffering from Covid-19, innovating in areas of research, guiding colleagues across the country and developing new methods of teaching and communication. It has fulfilled the objectives of its establishment by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Act, 1956. It has always sought to achieve a high standard in healthcare services, education and research,” said Harsh Vardhan on the occasion.

AIIMS was recently ranked first among the medical institutions in the country by the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) under the Ministry of Education.

“AIIMS has established a high reputation and has contributed significantly in academic, research and patient care. It has attracted students from various other countries like the United States of America (USA), the United Kingdom (UK), Australia, Germany, etc. It is a huge achievement. It is a one-of-its-kind institution that has state-of-the-art facilities. Our government is making efforts to spread the services of AIIMS to every nook and corner of the country,” said Ashwini Kumar Choubey, minister of state (MOS), health & family welfare.

The ministers also released a research section manual and inaugurated an exhibition titled “AIIMS in Covid-19 Times” that highlighted the contribution of the healthcare institution in dealing with the ongoing public health emergency.

AIIMS, Delhi, was one among the first few government-run hospitals, which was declared a dedicated Covid-19 facility in March, including its campus in Jhajjar, Haryana.

