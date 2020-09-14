Sections
E-Paper
Home / Delhi News / AIIMS doctor succumbs to Covid

AIIMS doctor succumbs to Covid

A 25-year-old doctor from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) died of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Monday morning. He had been on a ventilator for over a month,...

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 23:58 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 25-year-old doctor from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) died of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Monday morning. He had been on a ventilator for over a month, according to resident doctors from the hospital.

Dr Vikas Solanki was from the 2012 batch of MBBS at AIIMS.

“He had completed his internship and gone to his hometown in Haryana where he got the infection. He was brought back to AIIMS for treatment and despite the best efforts of the doctors here, he passed away after being on a ventilator for 1.5 months,” said Dr Amrindeer Singh Malhi, resident doctor at AIIMS.

“He was a brilliant student and a topper of his batch,” he said.



Another resident doctor Abhinav Singh said, “He is the most talented guy I have ever met.” He said that Dr Solanki had sponsored the education of students from class 6 through 10 in a school in Leh Ladakh for two years. “Dr Vikas always asserted that investment on education can change the face of India.”

The funeral will happen at his native village in Haryana, according to the doctors.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 cloud on monsoon session as 29 MPs test positive
Sep 15, 2020 01:01 IST
Six months after, patrons return to near-empty gyms in Delhi
Sep 15, 2020 01:43 IST
China’s envoy cheers Jaishankar-Wang roadmap, then blames India for tension
Sep 14, 2020 21:53 IST
Rajnath Singh likely to make statement in Parliament on Sino-India issue: Report
Sep 14, 2020 22:48 IST

latest news

Never backed Centre’s agri ordinances, says Punjab CM
Sep 15, 2020 01:36 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Sep 15, 2020 01:27 IST
Bengal CM Mamata announces stipend, houses for Hindu priests, academies for Dalits
Sep 15, 2020 01:21 IST
Trump says Europe has more ‘explosive’ trees than California
Sep 15, 2020 01:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.