AIIMS patient kills self; cops cite his battle with cancer

The Hauz Khas police station got a call around 6.15 am that a man hung himself inside the hospital. “The body was sent for autopsy.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 04:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Thakur said inquest proceedings were underway and the body was handed over to the relatives after postmortem examination. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 22-year-old man allegedly ended his life inside the emergency ward of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) on Friday morning by hanging himself from the grill of a staircase. Police said the man, a resident of Gopalganj in Bihar, was a cancer patient and was under treatment for the past five years. He probably killed himself because he was upset over his illness, police said.

The Hauz Khas police station got a call around 6.15 am that a man hung himself inside the hospital. “The body was sent for autopsy. During the preliminary enquiry, it was learnt that the man was under treatment for the past five years,” said a senior police officer.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Thakur said inquest proceedings were underway and the body was handed over to the relatives after postmortem examination.

