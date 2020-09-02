AIIMS suspends routine surgeries for 15 days for want of beds

An increase in the number of emergency patients has forced the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to stop admitting patients for routine surgeries and procedures, two months after it gradually started resuming routine services in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The services will remain suspended for 15 days after which the situation will be reviewed and a call taken. During this period, the out-patient clinics will continue as usual. All emergency or semi-emergency surgeries will also be performed, the hospital informed.

“In view of the need to optimise usage of available inpatient beds for hospitalisation of seriously ill emergency/ semi-emergency patients, it has been decided to temporarily stop routine out-patient department admissions to general wards as well as private wards at the AIIMS hospital and all centres with immediate effect for a period of two weeks. The situation will be reviewed after that,” said a letter from the hospital medical superintendent to all heads of departments.

“There has been an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases reporting to the trauma centre, which means that we have to continue managing all trauma cases at the old OPD building on the main campus. The number of road accidents that we attend to has also gone up since the lockdown restrictions were eased. This has resulted in a shortage of beds at the hospital. We cannot stop treating the emergency patients,” said Dr DK Sharma, medical superintendent, AIIMS.

The hospital had closed its out-patient units as well as all routine services in March-end when the nationwide lockdown was announced. The 250-bed AIIMS Trauma Centre on the Ring Road was converted into a stand-alone centre for treating coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients. All accident and trauma cases were being managed by the main campus in the old-OPD block.

The hospitals routine services had resumed in July after putting in place adequate protective measures against Covid-19. The number of patients that was allowed to visit each out-patient department was restricted to 15 to maintain social distancing. The hospital, before the lockdown, used to get about 13,000 patients in its OPD every day.

Wednesday’s move will result in higher pendency of routine surgeries and procedures, doctors said. As it is, the premiere medical institute usually has a waiting period of up to a year for surgeries in certain departments. The services had remained suspended for at least three months during the lockdown, as a result of which many surgeries were postponed indefinitely.