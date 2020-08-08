Sections
Aim to see Delhi among top 5 global destinations for startups: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi government is pushing for revival of economy in the city-state after the economic setback dealt by coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 20:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal government says it will also consulted people on the draft startup policy. (ANI Photo)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has kicked off a consultation process to draft a new startup policy with industry leaders and young entrepreneurs aiming to give a fillip to startups in Delhi and making the capital their preferred destination.

“The objective of the draft policy is to support entrepreneurs and build a robust economic and policy infrastructure that will create new jobs and bring new competitive dynamics into the current economic system,” a statement released by the chief minister’s office said.

Detailing the outline of the process of drafting the policy, the statement says consultations will be conducted in two stages including inviting inputs from industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and policy experts followed by seeking of public opinion.

Ajai Chowdhry (Co-founder, HCL), Rajan Anandan (MD Sequoia Capital), Padmaja Ruparel (Co-founder, Indian Angel Network) and young leaders like Sriharsha Majety (Co-founder and CEO, Swiggy), Farid Ahsan (Co-founder, ShareChat), Suchita Salwan (Founder and CEO, Little Black Book), Tarun Bhalla (Founder, Avishkaar), Riyaaz Amlani, CEO & MD, Impresario Handmade Restaurants etc were among the participants in the discussion held on Saturday, the statement said.



In the meeting, Kejriwal cited a TiE report from September 2019, claiming Delhi region had over 7000 start-ups and the capital was on top of the list of cities with most number of active start-ups. He also said, citing the study, that valuation of the city’s start-ups is about $50 billion. The report also states that Delhi-NCR is set to become one of the top five global start-up hubs with 12,000 start-ups, 30 unicorns, and a cumulative valuation of about $150 billion by 2025, said the statement.

“Right since my IIT days, I have seen some of the most brilliant minds from India go abroad looking for better opportunities. I believe Indians are the smartest entrepreneurs in the world and all they need is the right opportunity and the right conditions to help them thrive. With this start-up policy, we aim to make Delhi as one of the top 5 global destinations for start-ups,” Kejriwal said at the meeting.

The Delhi government said that the initiative by the chief minister was met with enthusiasm by the industry leaders

