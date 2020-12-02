Air quality to worsen from Dec 4, may be severe on Dec 6, says Met dept

Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the very poor category on Wednesday as wind speed was negligible through the day. India Meteorological Department (IMD), however, said the worst is yet to come and the air quality is likely to deteriorate even further from December 4.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) on Wednesday was 373, categorised as very poor. This was a marginal deterioration from Tuesday’s was 367, and quite worse than Monday’s 318, though both are in the very poor category.

On a scale of 0 to 500, an AQI value between 300 and 400 is considered very poor, and those above 400 are considered severe.

According to the IMD, the air quality is likely to remain in the very poor zone till Friday and is likely to nosedive more from Saturday as the wind speed slows down further. The met agency warned that on December 6 and December 7, the AQI might even slip to the severe zone.

VK Soni, head of IMD’s environment monitoring research centre, said the reduction in wind speed from November 4 will lead to an accumulation of pollutants.

“Friday, the wind speed will still be ample, but from December 4, it will slow down again. Our forecast says that on December 6 and December 7, the air quality will be at its worst and may even slip into the severe zone,” Soni said.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said that currently, Delhi is receiving north-westerly winds but it the next few days, the wind direction will change to easterlies.

“The speed will slow down and there will also be an increase in moisture in the air, which will also lead to pollution particles sticking closer to the ground,” Srivastava said.

He continued, “The change in direction is due to a western disturbance that will affect Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh from the night of December 3, which will also have an impact on Delhi. Whenever there is a change in wind pattern, winds turn calm and trap pollutants.”

IMD also said there is a forecast of shallow fog on December 4 or 5. The forecast added that the minimum temperature will go up and settle at 10-11 degrees Celsius, over the next two days.

On Wednesday, the Safdarjung observatory --- the official marker for the city’s weather --- recorded a minimum temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius, a point below normal. The maximum settled at 26.7 degrees Celsius.