Sections
Home / Delhi News / All districts to start surveillance and tele-medicine hubs

All districts to start surveillance and tele-medicine hubs

The Delhi government has asked all district magistrates in the city to start surveillance and tele-medicine hubs, so medical officials can check on all Covid-19 patients in home...

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 23:10 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Delhi government has asked all district magistrates in the city to start surveillance and tele-medicine hubs, so medical officials can check on all Covid-19 patients in home isolation as soon as they receive a call, and set up a centralised grievance redressal mechanism, Delhi’s chief secretary Vijay Dev said.

Dev inaugurated the first such surveillance and tele-medicine hub in central Delhi on Friday. He later told HT that all districts have been asked to start one in their jurisdiction.

Medical officials, who can attend to patients in home isolation at any time and save them from sinking into a severe or critical state, will be available at the surveillance hubs. It is a well-streamlined version of a system already in place, a senior government official said, requesting anonymity.

The official further said that the hub will always have adequate staff to entertain calls related to medical help, sanitisation, the removal of biomedical waste, the delivery of essential commodities, and experts to help with mental health issues.



The centralised system will help districts’ real-time management of Covid-19 databases, better their surveillance, tracking, tracing and monitoring of cases, and patient care, said another official in the revenue department, requesting anonymity.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

FIFA fines Arsenal over sell-on clauses for player transfers
Jul 03, 2020 23:29 IST
Rs 62K crore I-T refunds issued to over 2 million from April 8 to June 30
Jul 03, 2020 23:27 IST
Kerala not in favour of withdrawing case against Italian marines: CM Vijayan
Jul 03, 2020 23:23 IST
Four fatalities, 494 new cases in Haryana
Jul 03, 2020 23:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.