All GB Road brothels to undergo mandatory fire safety inspection soon

All buildings housing brothels at Swami Shradhanand Marg, commonly known as GB Road (Garstin Bastion Road), in central Delhi will soon have to mandatorily undergo a detailed safety inspection in order to ensure no fires take place in them in the future.

GB Road that connects Ajmeri Gate to Lahori Gate near Old Delhi, has around 85 brothels, which employ around 2,500 women as sex workers.

The move comes after a four-storey building — that partially serves as a brothel — went up in flames on Thursday evening, prompting the evacuation of 60-70 sex workers and their customers. The fire continued to rage for more than two hours and a spate of cylinder blasts on the upper floors caused the top floor to collapse partially. While no deaths or injuries were reported, the firefighting revealed glaring lapses as far as safety from fire is concerned.

Officials said that the inspection will be carried out jointly by Delhi Fire Service and North Delhi Municipal Corporation and is expected to begin post Diwali. Officials said that the brothels on GB Road are a cause of major concerns as most of the buildings there have narrow staircases, mezzanine floors, small chambers and dilapidated roofs, all in violation of the fire safety norms.

Rajesh Kumar Shukla, assistant divisional officer, who led the firefighting effort in Thrursday, said they discovered these buildings have staircases narrower than a metdr and mezzanine floors and chambers that have been constructed illegally with no fire fighting equipment. “There is barely any fire safety norm being followed here. The current situation is disastrous. Any major fire can turn out tobe fatal leaving no scope for evacuation or rescue operation at all,” Shukla said.

Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said these brothels have never been inspected by the Delhi Fire Service. “In my memory, the area has never been inspected. This is also because Delhi Fire Service Act 2007 and Rule 2010 do not include the word ‘Kotha’. Further, as these are residential buildings which are less than 15 metres tall, they do not fall under our purview. There are shops on the ground floor and residential area on the second and third floors. The mercantile shops are also not under our purview as they do not exceed a height of nine metres,” Garg said.

Jai Prakash, mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation said that the constructions in GB Road area were very old, dating to the 1960 and when norms were not very strict. “I had visited the place immediately after the incident. The area is a congested with narrow lanes which increases the risk factor. After Diwali, we will conduct a survey to identify buildings vulnerable to fire in the area and also check for illegal construction in the buildings if any. We will try to find out how fire hazards can be avoided and what other structural safety measures can be taken,” Prakash said.

He said that when this construction was done in 1960s, nobody gave any thoughts to fire safety or emergency situations. Back then the area was only sparsely populated. But now, rules have changed and any new construction above 50 square metre area requires approval of the sanction plan by the civic body where it is ensured that the builder has taken all the necessary fire safety measures, said Prakash, who is also a Bhartiya Janata Party leader from the area.

Fire services chief Garg said they will provide full support to the corporation in carrying out a detailed inspection and chalk out a plan that would ensure safety of the occupants.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Shoaib Iqbal, who is the member of legislative assembly from Matia Mahal, under whose constituency a part of GB Road also falls, said they have been planning for long to relocate these sex workers. “Even though no lives were lost, the fire incident reminds us of the magnitude of tragedy that may unfold. We plan to discuss it with the fire department and other authorities concerned and reach a solution that ensures safety of the occupants of these buildings,” Iqbal said.