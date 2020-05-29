Allow shops in malls to open on odd-even basis: Govt to Centre

Sections
Updated: May 29, 2020 23:36 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Delhi government is likely to urge the centre to allow shops inside shopping malls to open on an odd-even basis as well as places of worship in residential areas, but not prominent ones that witness high footfall, for the lockdown period beyond May 31, a senior government official said on Friday.

The government will request the Centre to allow all kinds of activities till 9pm. Currently, the movement of the general public, businesses and commercial activities are allowed between 7am and 7pm, the official said.

The government is also likely to include requests such as allowing all shops in general markets to operate everyday.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had sent a similar set of requests to the central government before the onset of the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown.



