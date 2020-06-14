Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / Almost 1 in 3 tested people Covid-19 positive in Delhi this week

Almost 1 in 3 tested people Covid-19 positive in Delhi this week

Delhi’s coronavirus positivity rate has been rising rapidly, from an average of 23% in the week ending on June 7, and, before that, an average of 14% the previous week.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 06:17 IST

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A medical worker takes a swab sample for Covid-19 testing in a bus converted into a mobile coronavirus testing clinic at Government Officers Flats in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

Almost one in three persons tested for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Delhi this week had the infection, according to government data. The average positivity rate – the percentage of people who test positive – in Delhi during the week was 30.5% , a number that is perhaps as indicative of the inherent bias in testing (which has only become more marked, especially in Delhi) as it is of the spread of the pandemic in the capital.

The national average positivity rate is around 7%, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Delhi’s positivity rate has been rising rapidly, from an average of 23% in the week ending on June 7, and, before that, an average of 14% the previous week. .

According to government data, 4,900 samples were tested each day on average during this week, down from 5,590 tests a day on average during the week ending June 7, and 6,129 tests a day on average in the week before that.



On Saturday, Delhi recorded 2,134 cases and 57 deaths, the daily bulletin released by the Delhi government showed.

“This just means that currently the numbers are on a rising trend and there is transmission happening in the community. There is no other way the city could record so many cases a day. However, the increasing positivity rate could also be a result of labs testing only those with symptoms. If you test only the people who are likely to have the infection, the positivity rate will of course be high,” said Dr Shobha Broor, former head of the department of microbiology at AIIMS, New Delhi.

The Delhi government on June 2 put in place a restrictive testing strategy that excluded asymptomatic contacts of positive cases if they weren’t old or did not have comorbid conditions such as diabetes or hypertension.

Dr Broor recommends lowering the bar for testing to include high-risk asymptomatic people.

“One, we need to do community-level antibody testing in Delhi to understand the burden of the disease. But, when it comes to resource-intensive RT-PCR test, we cannot test every asymptomatic person. However, those at a higher risk such as health care workers, front line workers like paramedical staff and the police, someone who has come in contact with another positive case, or anyone with comorbidities should be allowed to get tested,” said Dr Broor.

Testing norms should be eased, agreed Dr Jugal Kishore, head of the department of community medicine in Delhi’sSafdarjung Hospital. “ Now that the infection is in the community, the government should relax the testing norms and allow people easy access to it.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid: OPEC gets chance to gain upper hand in long battle with shale production
Jun 14, 2020 06:45 IST
Hong Kong’s rich are preparing for a worst-case scenario
Jun 14, 2020 06:47 IST
As Covid-19 cases spike in Delhi, Amit Shah to meet Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday
Jun 14, 2020 06:44 IST
Terrorists kill 20 soldiers, 40 civilians in northeast Nigeria attacks
Jun 14, 2020 06:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.