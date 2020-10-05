Ambedkar University agrees to provide tablets to students, increase reimbursement for Internet

Following weeks of protest, students of Ambedkar University of Delhi (AUD) on Monday said that the varsity administration had agreed to the demands put forward by the students demanding fee waiver and technological support for marginalized students. The varsity administration said that it would begin distribution of around 30-40 tablets to needy students this week.

On Thursday, students had also staged a sit-in protest outside the vice chancellor’s office demanding restoration of the old reservation policy, allowing fee waiver, providing tablets to needy students, and increasing the internet reimbursements already being offered by the university to marginalized students.

On Thursday, following a meeting with vice chancellor Anu Singh Later, registrar Nitin Malik, proctor Satyaketu Sankrit, dean of students Santosh Singh, and other administrative officials, the varsity’s elected students body said they were “largely satisfied with the outcome.”

“Though we have not been able to secure a reduction of fees, the meeting was largely successful since the administration has done everything on their end. The university administration said they will help students in getting required SC/ST certificates to facilitate their admissions. The varsity has also assured of increasing the reimbursement being given for Internet packages and extending the facility to research scholars as well,” said Shubhojeet Dey, treasurer, AUD students’ council.

Students had also demanded a reduction in semester fee, extension of fee deadline, and removal of fee components like “Extra Mural Fee” for certain courses. “Since we were not having offline classes, these components should not be charged,” said Dey.

The students’ body had alleged that the university had revised its reservation policy by tweaking the domicile criterion — an allegation rejected by the university. Registrar Nitin Malik said, “We explained to the students that the reservation policy being followed is as per the norms of the Delhi government.”

The registrar said that the tablets could only be distributed after the procurement procedure had concluded. “We will start with the distribution of tablets this week,” he said.

The administration has also extended the deadline to submit the semester fee by one month — till November 18. The late fee component has also been removed. “Even those wishing for a fee waiver can apply to us and we will take the decision on a case to case basis. Once the reopening directives are in place, we can also open our computer labs for students who need to use it, while maintaining social distancing norms,” said Malik.

Postgraduate student Riti Choudhari, currently in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, said that attending the online classes has been difficult for her and it was affecting her education. “Due to financial challenges, I haven’t been able to get a new laptop to work on. We have one working smartphone and that belongs to my father. I will only be able to either pay my fee or secure a device for my learning. This is why I was looking forward to getting some assistance from the university,” she said.