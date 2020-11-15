Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / Amit Shah chairs meet on Covid-19 surge in Delhi, CM Kejriwal present

Amit Shah chairs meet on Covid-19 surge in Delhi, CM Kejriwal present

Delhi has been witnessing a rapid surge in its Covid-19 cases over the last few days. On Wednesday, it logged its highest single-day virus count of 8,539 while on Thursday, it witnessed its highest single-day death toll due to the virus-104.

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 17:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union home minister Amit Shah (right) chairing meet on Covid-19 situation in Delhi

Union home minister Amit Shah is chairing an emergency meeting on the issue of rising cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Delhi. Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal are among those who are attending the meet.

 

 

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage



The high-profile meeting is being held to discuss measures to control the spread of the disease in the national capital, people aware of the developments said. This also marks the second time Shah is directly intervening after spike in Delhi’s Covid-19 cases. He had chaired a series of meetings in June and July when the city witnessed a major spike in its Covid-19 cases.



Also Read | Amit Shah calls meeting to review spike in cases of Covid-19 in Delhi at 5pm

On Saturday, Delhi logged 7,340 new cases of the disease and 96 related deaths, taking its Covid-19 tally to 482,170 including 7,519 deaths, the Delhi government’s Covid-19 bulletin showed. The number of recovered and active cases, meanwhile, stand at 430,195 and 44,456 respectively, as per the bulleting.

Also Read | Delhi records 7,340 new Covid-19 cases despite conducting fewer tests; death toll crosses 7,500

On Wednesday, Delhi had reported its highest-ever single-day Covid-19 count of 8,539 along with 85 fatalities. Then, on Thursday, it reported 104 deaths due to the virus-the highest number of deaths here in a single-day-as well as 7,053 new infections.

On Friday, CM Kejriwal had expressed hope that the current pandemic situation in the capital should be brought under control “in the next 7-10 days.” Delhi, according to several people, including Kejriwal, is in the middle of a “third wave” of Covid-19 cases.

The Delhi government had already announced a host of measures to control the situation, including a ban the sale of firecrackers in the national capital till November 30, though on Diwali, the ban was largely defied. Also, for Chhath Puja, which falls on November 21-22, officials have been directed to ensure the puja is not performed in public places.

Schools in Delhi have already been directed to remain closed till further orders.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Amit Shah chairs meet on Covid-19 surge in Delhi, CM Kejriwal present
Nov 15, 2020 17:46 IST
Nitish stakes claim to form govt in Bihar, says swearing-in ceremony on Monday
Nov 15, 2020 17:27 IST
BSF says Pak’s bid to push 250-300 terrorists from each launchpad foiled
Nov 15, 2020 17:08 IST
Katihar MLA Tarkishore Prasad elected as BJP legislature party leader
Nov 15, 2020 17:32 IST

latest news

Blocking two immune molecules can prevent asthma attacks: Study
Nov 15, 2020 17:39 IST
Recovered patients a no-show at Jumbo facility OPDs for post-Covid care
Nov 15, 2020 17:36 IST
Hamilton wins 7th F1 world title to equal Schumacher’s record
Nov 15, 2020 17:42 IST
Katihar MLA Tarkishore Prasad elected as BJP legislature party leader
Nov 15, 2020 17:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.