Delhi News

Another policeman tests positive, his 15 colleagues told to self-isolate

A Delhi Police constable who had visited the headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, earlier this month, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. Senior officers said while the man was...

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 21:17 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A Delhi Police constable who had visited the headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, earlier this month, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. Senior officers said while the man was sent for treatment, another 15 policemen who had been working have been asked to quarantine themselves at home.

According to the police, the constable was attached with the crime branch and had visited the building in connection with the probe the gathering there in violation of lockdown norms. “He was feeling unwell and he got himself tested. On Tuesday, his reports came positive for Covid-19. He was immediately sent into isolation for treatment and 15 personnel from the crime branch were asked to quarantine themselves at home,” an officer, who did not wish to be named, said.

With this case, the total number of Delhi Police personnel infected with the virus is now 32. Two of them have recovered, so far. The rest are either in medical observation at different hospitals or in isolation at various quarantine facilities in the city. Among the 32, at least 14 are from central district’s Chandni Mahal, Nabi Karim, and Jama Masjid police stations.

