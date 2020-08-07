Applicants shortlisted for 1 million jobs on govt portal

For around 1 million jobs that were posted on the Delhi government’s job portal launched on July 27, employers have either employed or shortlisted applicants, even as around 900,000 more posts on the portal have been put up, said Delhi’s labour and employment minister Gopal Rai on Friday.

Rai said, “We had set up a task force to analyse the job details posted on the portal. Around 350,000 entries were cancelled because of duplication or lack of details. Around 1,000,000 entries were closed, which means employers have either hired or shortlisted applicants for these posts.”

“However, around 900,000 posts in the job portal are still open at this juncture as against 864,000 candidates who have updated their resumes but are still to get work. We urge more people to register in the portal,” said Rai.

The job portal was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 27, on the recommendation of a committee set up by the Delhi government to advise them on economic revival in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. The portal was launched primarily to help people who lost their job during the nationwide lockdown that was imposed on March 25 to arrest the spread of Covid-19. However, anyone can register and create profiles.

As many as 6,271 companies have so far posted job vacancies on the portal, apart from thousands of entrepreneurs—in sectors that include banking, finance, e-commerce, insurance, hospitality services, security and few cooperatives based in other states, said Rai.

He further said that the highest job availability at this point is in sales, data entry, customer support, teaching, tele-caller, warehouse management, lighting, information technology, hardware networking and doorstep delivery of products.

“We are aware of the fact that many construction workers will not have access to the Internet. I request the youth of Delhi to help such persons. There are various private websites for jobs but this website is completely free. I want to inform every citizen that nobody will need to pay a single penny through this platform,” said Rai.